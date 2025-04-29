'Agency knows...perpetrators': RG Kar victim's father expresses frustration with CBI
What's the story
The father of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim has expressed his disappointment with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Speaking to ANI, he accused the agency of inconsistency in its reports, saying two drastically different reports had been submitted to the Calcutta High Court and Sealdah District Court.
"Even Supreme Court judges could not believe the gravity of the report submitted to them," he said.
Trust eroded
CBI's knowledge questioned by victim's father
The father also alleged that the CBI knows who raped and killed his daughter but is withholding information.
"CBI knows the perpetrators behind the rape and murder of my daughter but it is not revealing the details."
He also raised concern over unauthorized access to his daughter's phone after a friend revealed she had left their group chat.
"The CBI has her phone but they deny having it... Her mobile phone has all the answers," he said.
Disillusionment
Lack of faith in Indian legal system
In an emotional statement, he said he had lost faith in the Indian legal system.
"I have no faith in anyone in the Indian legal system anymore...," he said, referring to how he had lost confidence due to inconsistencies and lack of transparency from the CBI.
The rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College happened in August 2024, when the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead on campus.
Case transfer
CBI takes over investigation from local police
The case was transferred to the CBI after the Calcutta HC expressed dissatisfaction with the local police's handling of the case.
The CBI has arrested several people since, including the main accused, Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of the crime and sentenced to life imprisonment.
The top court is currently hearing a suo motu case in this matter.