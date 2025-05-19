'They're unaware': Vivek Agnihotri says Americans oblivious to Kashmir conflict
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the man behind The Kashmir Files, recently spoke about how Americans are unaware of the Kashmir conflict.
In an interview with India Today Digital, Agnihotri claimed that American diplomats and citizens are largely unaware of the historical context and issues surrounding Kashmir.
The director believes the Western audience's ignorance stems from limited exposure to human stories surrounding the area.
Unawareness
'They have absolutely no idea about this region...'
Agnihotri said, "I just came back from the US, and I know they have absolutely no idea about this region or how it works."
He added, "In India, we keep questioning, debating around it, and that is the reason that, in this conflict with Pakistan, suddenly, American diplomats have raised the question of Kashmir."
"That is because they don't know, they are not aware."
Film's impact
Agnihotri emphasized cinema's role in educating people about Kashmir
Agnihotri emphasized that cinema can make the world aware of Kashmir.
He said the Western world only started noticing the region after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April and the following India-Pakistan conflict.
"We need to make more films on Kashmir and use it as our soft power to fight the world...the way Hollywood did by making so many films on the Holocaust that nobody in the world dared to say a word against it."
Future project
Agnihotri's upcoming project: 'The Bengal Files'
Agnihotri also shed light on his next film, titled The Bengal Files, which will explore West Bengal's tumultuous political and historical context.
"Bengal is becoming another Kashmir."
"The idea is not to blame anyone... just to show what happens when humanity is absent in a region and nobody cares."
Despite being criticized and accused of political bias, Agnihotri stands by his work, calling for understanding and empathy in storytelling.