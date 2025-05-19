Cannes 2025: Shalini Passi's gown honors India's artistic legacy
What's the story
Reality star Shalini Passi recently turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, wearing a custom-made 'Longitude 77' gown designed by the legendary Manish Malhotra.
A perfect combination of couture and cultural pride, the ensemble put Indian artistry on the world stage.
Drawing inspiration from celebrated artist Paresh Maity's namesake series, the gown's prints depicted India's diverse spirit from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.
Cultural tribute
Passi's gown: A tribute to India's cultural richness
Passi's outfit beautifully honors India's cultural richness and visual legacy.
The strapless navy blue gown, embellished with gorgeous landscapes and striking Indian imagery, is a perfect blend of couture and storytelling.
In her caption, she wrote the gown was "Draped in India's soul, stitched in art and heritage. A canvas, blending my love for art, fashion, and India."
Final touch
Passi's look completed with accessories and glam makeup
The final look was rounded off with Malhotra Jewelry, a statement Judith Leiber clutch, and glam makeup by Shobhit Khuranaa.
Styled by Nupur Mehta with Sanssgram's assistance, Passi's hair was done by JB Beauty Artist.
The stunning visuals of her appearance were captured by Ryan Martis and M2 Foto Factory.
Earlier, Passi wore a pastel pink mermaid-cut gown by Fouad Sarkis, co-designed with Ornelys Couture.