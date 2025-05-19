What's the story

Bhanushali Studios and AAZ Films have signed a deal to jointly produce a string of films, reported Deadline.

The partnership, announced on Monday, will see leading producer Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra co-producing movies from "heartfelt romances to gripping dramas."

Ali Abbas Zafar will be the creative director of these ventures.

The first film under this deal will go on floors in June.