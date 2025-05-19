Bhanushali Studios-Ali Abbas Zafar join forces for multi-film venture
What's the story
Bhanushali Studios and AAZ Films have signed a deal to jointly produce a string of films, reported Deadline.
The partnership, announced on Monday, will see leading producer Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra co-producing movies from "heartfelt romances to gripping dramas."
Ali Abbas Zafar will be the creative director of these ventures.
The first film under this deal will go on floors in June.
Shared vision
Films to reflect shared vision of cinema
The films produced under this partnership will emphasize storytelling that focuses on both scale with substance.
The films will place "a strong emphasis on storytelling that balances scale with substance" and will reflect "a shared vision of cinema that bridges India's heartland with its urban centers."
Further details regarding casting, film titles, and release timelines will be revealed in the coming months.
Collaboration
Bhanushali expressed excitement over collaboration
Speaking of the collaboration, Bhanushali said, "Ali, Himanshu, and I have always admired each other's work."
"When the opportunity to collaborate came up, it felt like the perfect time. These films will tell compelling stories and create a strong connect between heartland and urban audiences," he added.
The deal comes after Bhanushali Studios's three-film deal with Hansal Mehta and ex-Sony executive Neeraj Vyas joining as CEO.
AAZ Films
Zafar's AAZ Films was launched in 2022
Zafar is known for directing blockbuster films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Sultan, and Bharat. He had established AAZ Films in 2022.
His last directorial ventures were Bloody Daddy and the high-budget film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which flopped at the box office last year.
Zafar said about the collaboration, "Bhanushali Studios and AAZ Films share the same passion for telling impactful, mainstream stories."
"This collaboration aims to deliver content that resonates deeply with today's audience."