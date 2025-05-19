What's the story

Famed Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jamai Raja actor Achint Kaur recently posted a video on social media asking for work.

In an Instagram video titled "On the lookout for new work," she said, "Hello, everyone. I hope you are doing well."

"This is a little note from the heart. I am an actor and voice artist with years of experience across platforms, and right now I am looking for exciting new opportunities both in India and internationally. "