'Jamai Raja' fame Achint Kaur shares video, seeks creative work
What's the story
Famed Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Jamai Raja actor Achint Kaur recently posted a video on social media asking for work.
In an Instagram video titled "On the lookout for new work," she said, "Hello, everyone. I hope you are doing well."
"This is a little note from the heart. I am an actor and voice artist with years of experience across platforms, and right now I am looking for exciting new opportunities both in India and internationally. "
Career plea
Kaur expressed her readiness for new creative challenges
Kaur further added, "Whether it be short films, films, series, or all kinds of voice work, social media collaborations. Basically anything creative, and I am ready to give my all."
"So just in case you or anyone you know about who is casting or open to collaborating, please let me know because I will be very excited to connect."
Career highlights
Kaur's video plea and her impressive career
In her video, Kaur also shared the contact details of her manager, Tanuja Mehra, and social media manager, Reva Khare Sharma.
The caption of the video read: "Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses... and I'm ready for what's next. If my work resonates with your vision, I'd love to collaborate. You can reach out via my wonderful managers."
Kaur has an impressive career with several TV shows and movies.
Career overview
Kaur's notable roles in television and film
Kaur has starred in several TV shows, including Kittie Party, Jamai Raja, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, etc. She has also featured in movies like Haunted 3D, Heroine, 2 States, and Kalank.
Her last stint was in the ZEE5 web series Jamai 2.0, where she played Durga Devi. Kaur was also spotted in the web series Illegal - Justice, Out of Order.