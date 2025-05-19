Tom Cruise promises to continue making movies into his 100s
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has promised to keep making movies until his 100s!
The revelation recently came while promoting Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, where he plays Ethan Hunt for the last time.
Notably, two years ago, Cruise (62) had said he admired Harrison Ford's (82) career and expressed a desire to continue making movies into his 80s, inspired by Ford's longevity.
Career longevity
Cruise's commitment to action films remains steadfast
When asked if he had changed his mind about making movies into his 80s, Cruise said, "I actually said I'm going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I'm going to make them into my 100s."
Further, Cruise reiterated his love for the craft. "I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I'm excited," he said.
Passion for film
'I will never stop doing action...'
Further, Cruise confirmed that Final Reckoning would be his last movie as Ethan Hunt. "It's the final! It's not called 'final' for nothing."
The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film, which hit Indian theaters on Saturday, stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, etc.
Since its release, the film has had a roaring start at the Indian box office, raking in an impressive ₹33 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.