What's the story

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has promised to keep making movies until his 100s!

The revelation recently came while promoting Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, where he plays Ethan Hunt for the last time.

Notably, two years ago, Cruise (62) had said he admired Harrison Ford's (82) career and expressed a desire to continue making movies into his 80s, inspired by Ford's longevity.