Shilpa Shirodkar (51), actor and contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor took to her official Instagram account to share the news with her fans and followers.

Along with revealing her diagnosis, she urged everyone to take proper precautions, wear masks, and stay safe.

Shirodkar had recently gained immense fame for her stint on Bigg Boss.