'Bigg Boss 18' star Shilpa Shirodkar tests COVID-19 positive
What's the story
Shilpa Shirodkar (51), actor and contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 18, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The actor took to her official Instagram account to share the news with her fans and followers.
Along with revealing her diagnosis, she urged everyone to take proper precautions, wear masks, and stay safe.
Shirodkar had recently gained immense fame for her stint on Bigg Boss.
Twitter Post
Here's Shirodkar's post
Stay Safe ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Hq5aqKjf5Z— Shilpa shirodkar (@Shilpashirodkr) May 19, 2025
Singapore situation
Rising COVID-19 cases in Singapore under the health authorities' watch
Meanwhile, health authorities in Singapore are closely monitoring a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Cases rose from 11,100 to an estimated 14,200 between April 27 and May 3, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said.
Average daily hospitalizations rose from 102 to 133 during this period, per Moneycontrol.
Meanwhile, medical experts have said that there's currently no cause for concern for India, per Business Standard.
Career
Know more about Shirodkar's career
Shirodkar is the younger sister of former actor Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to superstar Mahesh Babu.
She made her Bollywood debut with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar (1989), co-starring Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha.
She has starred in films such as Trinetra, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand.