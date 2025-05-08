Tinaa Dattaa slammed for calling out Pakistan, says 'please unfollow'
What's the story
Television actor Tinaa Dattaa recently ruffled some feathers with an Instagram post stating her opinion on Pakistan's military claims.
She re-shared a post by @tedthestoner, which said, "Pakistan is claiming that they shot down Indian jets to let the world know about their military/air force strength. Wish they said the same about shooting down terror camps in their province."
This invited a slew of online backlash, with some users even threatening to unfollow her.
Defiant stance
Dattaa stood firm amidst online backlash
Responding to an Instagram user's DM: "Unfollowing you to be andhbhakt urine drunk people (sic)," Dattaa replied, "And there are people who only spread hatred. Why be in Bharat if you've so many problems with this country??"
Dattaa didn't budge despite the backlash. She reiterated her stand in another Instagram Story, saying, "All those threatening to unfollow me and making announcements to do so, you should be gone by now... And I simply don't care."
Encouragement
Dattaa encouraged unfollowing in her bold response
The actor further asserted that her stance remains firm in support of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to combating terrorism, which she believes is being handled appropriately.
She concluded her post by saying, "For your own safety and ours and our country, please unfollow, I encourage that.. I don't know you, don't wanna know you, and don't need you ... go get a workout, sleep, but just go.... Bharat Power Jai Hind (sic)."