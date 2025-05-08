What's the story

Television actor Tinaa Dattaa recently ruffled some feathers with an Instagram post stating her opinion on Pakistan's military claims.

She re-shared a post by @tedthestoner, which said, "Pakistan is claiming that they shot down Indian jets to let the world know about their military/air force strength. Wish they said the same about shooting down terror camps in their province."

This invited a slew of online backlash, with some users even threatening to unfollow her.