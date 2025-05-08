What's the story

Playback singer Sonu Nigam's song from the upcoming Kannada film, Kuladalli Keelyavudo, has been removed after a controversy erupted over his comments at a recent Bengaluru concert.

The song, Manasu Haadtade, was sung by Nigam for the film directed by K Ramnarayan.

The film's makers confirmed the removal through a press note, adding they were disappointed with Nigam's recent remarks about Kannada.