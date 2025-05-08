Despite apology, Sonu Nigam's song removed from Kannada film
What's the story
Playback singer Sonu Nigam's song from the upcoming Kannada film, Kuladalli Keelyavudo, has been removed after a controversy erupted over his comments at a recent Bengaluru concert.
The song, Manasu Haadtade, was sung by Nigam for the film directed by K Ramnarayan.
The film's makers confirmed the removal through a press note, adding they were disappointed with Nigam's recent remarks about Kannada.
Apology
'We cannot tolerate the insult Nigam has done to Kannada...'
The film's makers said they were upset with Nigam in the press note. They said, "There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is a good singer. But, we are very upset by how he spoke about Kannada recently at a concert."
"We cannot tolerate the insult Sonu Nigam has done to Kannada, so we have removed the song."
Kannada singer Chethan has now been roped in to record it.
Concert incident
Nigam had likened fan's Kannada song request to Pahalgam attack
During the Bengaluru college concert, Nigam allegedly connected a fan's persistent demands for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack.
He found the person's tone rude and said, "I had started singing Kannada songs even before he was born. This is why the Pahalgam attack happened...for such a kind of attitude. At least see who is in front of you before making such demands."
Later, he justified his comments by saying, "My love for you, is bigger than my ego."
Threat
'Four-five goon-like people threatened him to sing Kannada songs'
Before posting his online apology, the singer had revealed "four-five goon-like people" threatened him to sing Kannada songs, right after he finished his first song.
Defending himself, he said he had a list of Kannada songs ready but was insulted at the tone of the men.
"I am not a young lad to take the humiliation," he said.
Subsequently, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) banned professional engagements with the singer.
Legal action
FIR registered against Nigam; questioning ordered
An FIR has also been registered against Nigam for drawing parallels between the incident and the Pahalgam attack.
The Karnataka Police issued a notice to Nigam last week, summoning him for questioning.
He will be booked after the clips of the concert are verified by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
Now, it is to be seen if Nigam's professional relationships in the Kannada film industry get better with time.