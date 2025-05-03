'They were threatening...': Sonu Nigam clarifies Bengaluru concert remarks
What's the story
Singer Sonu Nigam recently got mired in a controversy after his concert at the East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru.
A pro-Kannada outfit filed a police complaint against him, accusing him of hurting the Kannadiga community's sentiments by linking a fan's request for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam attack.
Nigam has now clarified the matter.
Statement
'Four-to-five students were not demanding, but actually threatening...'
In a video shared on social media, Nigam spoke about the controversy.
He said, "While I was singing my first song, there was a bunch of four to five students who were not demanding, but actually threateningly asking me to sing in Kannada."
"There were many people in the audience who tried to stop them and asked them not to cause disturbance," he added.
Defense
'I love Kannadigas...those 4-5 boys were threatening me'
In his video, the singer said, "Unn paanchon ko yeh yaad dilana aur batana bahut zaruri tha ki Pahalgam mein jab pant utaari gayi thi, tab bhaasha nahin poochi gayi thi."
"I love Kannadigas. They are extremely sweet and beautiful people, and I hold them very close to my heart. So, please do not generalize them."
"Sirf chaar-panch ladke the jo meri aankhon mein dekh ke gusse se bol rahe the...Har jagah iss tarah ke log hote hain."
Warning
'It's important to not allow them to threaten you...'
Further, Nigam warned, "So, it's important not to allow them to threaten you as an audience. Saari duniya pyaar se aapke liye aayi hai...I had a one-hour set of Kannada songs. Jo log uksaate hain unhe usi samay rokna bahut zaruri hai."
"Pyaar ki bhoomi mein nafrat ke beej agar koi bo raha hai toh ussey rokna padega kyunki baad mein woh fasal humein hi kaatni hai."
Complaint
'His statements have caused severe distress...'
The Bengaluru chapter president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) had filed the complaint against Nigam.
The FIR read: "Sonu Nigam's statements have caused severe distress to the Kannadiga community."
"By equating a simple cultural request to sing a Kannada song with a terrorist act, Shri Nigam has portrayed Kannadigas as intolerant or violent, which is contrary to their peace-loving and harmonious nature."