What's the story

Singer Sonu Nigam recently got mired in a controversy after his concert at the East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru.

A pro-Kannada outfit filed a police complaint against him, accusing him of hurting the Kannadiga community's sentiments by linking a fan's request for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam attack.

Nigam has now clarified the matter.