Sonu Nigam faces FIR: Bengaluru Police summon over concert remarks
What's the story
Playback singer Sonu Nigam has been asked to appear before the Bengaluru District Police within a week's time.
The notice, reportedly sent via WhatsApp, comes in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Kannada community during a music event in Bengaluru.
The FIR was filed on May 3 at Avalahalli Police Station based on Dharmaraj A's complaint. He is the President of the Bengaluru unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organization.
Controversy details
'Objectionable and emotionally provocative' comments hurt sentiments
The complaint accuses Nigam of making "objectionable and emotionally provocative" remarks on stage during a music event in Bengaluru.
The comments were recorded on video and have since gone viral.
The singer's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Kannada community and incited disharmony among linguistic groups in the state, the complaint says.
The FIR cites relevant sections of the IPC.
According to India Today, cops are verifying the authenticity of both social media material and raw footage collected.
Public reaction
Protests erupted demanding action against Nigam
Reacting to the alleged remarks, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. They sought action against Nigam for his alleged anti-Kannada statements.
The incident has since sparked controversy and led to calls for a possible ban on Nigam from the Kannada film industry.
Meanwhile, the 51-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to address the situation. He also promised to comply with the police and authorities in every way possible.
Singer's response
Nigam earlier clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted
Earlier this week, Nigam had also addressed the controversy. He had clarified he had no intention of hurting anyone and was just trying to perform.
In a video statement, captioned Just Love on Instagram, Nigam explained how a small group of people disrupted the event by shouting and threatening him to sing only in Kannada. He claimed the rest of the audience had opposed this behavior.
What he said
'Kannadigas are wonderful people...'
"There were only four or five people creating a disturbance," he said. "Thousands of others, including some women in the crowd, were asking them not to spoil the event."
Referring to an incident in Pahalgam earlier, Nigam added, "No one asked which language was spoken when people were stripped of their dignity there."
He further said, "Kannadigas are wonderful people. There is no larger movement here, everywhere, there are a few who behave badly. I truly believe that."