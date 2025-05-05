What's the story

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has been asked to appear before the Bengaluru District Police within a week's time.

The notice, reportedly sent via WhatsApp, comes in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Kannada community during a music event in Bengaluru.

The FIR was filed on May 3 at Avalahalli Police Station based on Dharmaraj A's complaint. He is the President of the Bengaluru unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organization.