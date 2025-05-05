What's the story

The Met Gala, fashion's biggest night, attracts celebrities from across the world.

While some of them subsequently become regular attendees, others leave an inimitable impression through only one appearance!

Princess Diana belongs to the latter category.

In 1996, she made an unforgettable appearance at the event, which solidified her reputation as one of the most influential style icons of the 1990s.

Ahead of the Met Gala 2025, let's revisit her legendary appearance.