When Princess Diana broke norms, turned heads at Met Gala
What's the story
The Met Gala, fashion's biggest night, attracts celebrities from across the world.
While some of them subsequently become regular attendees, others leave an inimitable impression through only one appearance!
Princess Diana belongs to the latter category.
In 1996, she made an unforgettable appearance at the event, which solidified her reputation as one of the most influential style icons of the 1990s.
Ahead of the Met Gala 2025, let's revisit her legendary appearance.
Dress code
Diana's daring gown choice: A departure from royal norms
Arriving in New York City just hours before the event, she was accompanied by Harper's Bazaar editor Liz Tilberis.
Diana's gown was a daring, negligee-inspired navy slip dress with a black lace trim.
The scene-stealing dress, designed by John Galliano for Dior, was secretly altered by Diana into something more courageous than intended.
Broadcaster Barbara Walters described Diana as "both glamorous and beautiful," while a New York Times opinion piece said she displayed "restorative powers of the celebrity."
Diana slayed and how!
Liberation
Diana felt 'so liberated' in the dress
Galliano shared in a Hulu documentary series, "We did the dress and subsequent fittings, and it was beautifully done."
"Fast-forward to the event, and I just remember her getting out of the car."
"I couldn't believe it. She'd ripped the corset out."
"She didn't want to wear the corset. She felt so liberated. She'd torn the corset out. The dress was much more... sensuous."
Accessories
Diana's jewelry and accessories: Symbols of reclaimed agency
Diana's choice of jewelry and accessories also highlighted her strong sense of agency, especially post-divorce.
She wore her sapphire engagement ring on her left hand, and her show-stopping sapphire-and-pearl choker had been sported with her "revenge dress" and "Travolta dress," in the past.
Diana also carried a mini version of a bag gifted to her by France's then-first lady, Bernadette Chirac, a design by Galliano's predecessor at Dior.
Unsurprisingly, Diana looked like a million bucks in this gorgeous ensemble.