6 Pakistani jets shot down during 'Operation Sindoor': IAF chief
Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has revealed that five Pakistani fighter jets and another large aircraft were shot down during "Operation Sindoor." The operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people weeks earlier. Singh was speaking at the Air Marshal Katre Annual Lecture in Bengaluru.
'Operation Sindoor' targeted 9 terror sites
Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror sites and killed over 100 terrorists. The operation was carried out on May 7, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack. Singh said satellite images were used to assess the damage caused by the Indian strike, adding that "these are the before and after images of the damage we caused." He showed satellite imagery of the target at Bahawalpur, Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters, during his speech.
First official confirmation of extent of damage to Pakistan's fleet
The IAF chief credited the Russian-made S-400 air defense system for the crucial aerial kills during "Operation Sindoor." This revelation is the first official confirmation of the extent of damage inflicted on Pakistan's air fleet during this major military operation. The operation was launched in retaliation to a terror attack in Pahalgam, which had claimed 26 innocent lives weeks earlier.