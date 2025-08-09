6 Pakistani jets shot down during 'Operation Sindoor': IAF chief

Operation details

'Operation Sindoor' targeted 9 terror sites

Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror sites and killed over 100 terrorists. The operation was carried out on May 7, weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack. Singh said satellite images were used to assess the damage caused by the Indian strike, adding that "these are the before and after images of the damage we caused." He showed satellite imagery of the target at Bahawalpur, Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters, during his speech.