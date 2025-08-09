Next Article
India hits ₹1.5 lakh crore in defense production
India just set a new record in defense production, hitting ₹1,50,590 crore for FY 2024-25.
That's not only up from last year's ₹1.27 lakh crore but nearly double what it was five years ago.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called this a big step forward for India's manufacturing strength.
Singh says 'Make in India' is gaining momentum
Singh credited the milestone to strong teamwork between government departments, public sector companies, and private industry—all working together under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" push for self-reliance.
More companies are now building advanced weapons and tech in India, showing how "Make in India" is really picking up speed in defense.