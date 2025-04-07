What's the story

After months of intense competition, Manasi Ghosh (24) has been declared the winner of the 15th season of Indian Idol.

In the grand finale on Sunday, she beat fellow contestants Subhajit Chakraborty (first runner-up) and Sneha Shankar (second runner-up) to bag the coveted trophy.

Ghosh also walked away with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a brand-new car.