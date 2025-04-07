Who's Manasi Ghosh? Meet the winner of 'Indian Idol 15'
What's the story
After months of intense competition, Manasi Ghosh (24) has been declared the winner of the 15th season of Indian Idol.
In the grand finale on Sunday, she beat fellow contestants Subhajit Chakraborty (first runner-up) and Sneha Shankar (second runner-up) to bag the coveted trophy.
Ghosh also walked away with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a brand-new car.
Twitter Post
Ghosh reflects on her victory
Post-show jitters
'I was blank, not knowing how to react...'
Ghosh hails from Kolkata and earlier emerged as the first runner-up of Super Singer S03.
Speaking to Indian Express, the singer said, "My family was here for the finale. They were crying and cheering. I was blank, not knowing initially how to react. But all of us are really happy."
"I want to use some amount from the prize money on my independent music and the car I'll use."
She's followed by 155K people on Instagram!
Future
She has already recorded her debut Bollywood song
Speaking about her inspirations, Ghosh told the portal, "I looked up to Badshah sir and Vishal sir. Shreya Mam was also very sweet and elaborate in her comments."
Teasing her future projects, she added, "I wish to do Bollywood playback singing, but I also have plans for my independent music."
"My Bollywood debut is a duet song with Lalit Pandit and Shaan sir. It's already recorded. It's for an upcoming film. Badshah sir and I will be doing something next."
Grand finale
Star-studded finale: A night to remember
The star-studded finale of Indian Idol Season 15 saw actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, singer Mika Singh, and the cast of series Chamak in attendance.
The event was hosted by Aditya Narayan, while Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani were the judges.
Since its premiere in October 2024, the season has been a platform for emerging singers to showcase their talent.