Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' disappoints, ends theatrical run at ₹5.5cr
What's the story
Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror comedy, The Bhootnii, has wrapped up its theatrical run with a disappointing net collection of ₹5.5cr in India, per Pinkvilla.
The film, which was released on May 1, 2025, failed to pick up at the box office and wrapped up early.
Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, The Bhootnii has been labeled a "disaster" with its dismal run.
Box office performance
'The Bhootnii' struggled to make a mark at box office
The Bhootnii had a rocky start at the box office, opening with a net collection of ₹50L on its first day.
Over a long four-day weekend, it collected ₹2cr. By the end of its first week, the film had only raked in ₹3cr.
The flick, produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, has now emerged as the lowest-grossing horror comedy since last year.
Competition
Clash with 'Raid 2' contributed to 'The Bhootnii's disaster
A major reason why The Bhootnii fell flat was its clash with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.
The crime thriller pulled audiences away from the horror comedy, greatly affecting its box office performance.
With The Bhootnii failing to impress audiences, all eyes are now on the upcoming horror comedy, Kapkapiii.
Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, the film is set to release on Friday.