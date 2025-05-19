What's the story

Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's horror comedy, The Bhootnii, has wrapped up its theatrical run with a disappointing net collection of ₹5.5cr in India, per Pinkvilla.

The film, which was released on May 1, 2025, failed to pick up at the box office and wrapped up early.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari, The Bhootnii has been labeled a "disaster" with its dismal run.