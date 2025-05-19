What's the story

Sir Elton John has publicly criticized the UK government for its proposed changes to copyright laws, which he believes favor artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Speaking on BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg program, John accused the government of planning to "rob young people of their legacy and their income."

He described the government's actions as a "criminal offense" and labeled officials as "absolute losers."

"It's criminal and I feel incredibly betrayed," he said.