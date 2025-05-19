'Criminal': Elton John slams UK government over AI copyright plans
What's the story
Sir Elton John has publicly criticized the UK government for its proposed changes to copyright laws, which he believes favor artificial intelligence (AI) companies.
Speaking on BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg program, John accused the government of planning to "rob young people of their legacy and their income."
He described the government's actions as a "criminal offense" and labeled officials as "absolute losers."
"It's criminal and I feel incredibly betrayed," he said.
Proposal
Government's proposal to allow AI firms to use copyright-protected work
The UK government is consulting on a proposal that will allow AI firms to use copyright-protected work without permission.
The proposal would allow tech companies to train their models on copyrighted content unless the copyright holder explicitly states they don't want their work to be used.
The music legend said that this would lead to "theft and thievery on a high scale."
Criticism
John criticized Peter Kyle, threatened legal action
Specifically, John took aim at Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, calling him a "bit of a moron."
He even threatened ministers with legal action if they didn't amend their plans on copyright.
His criticism comes after an analysis revealed an uptick in Kyle's department's meetings with tech giants like Google, Amazon, Apple, and Meta since the Labour Party's election win last July.
Proposal
Proposed amendment to require AI companies to disclose copyright use
John spoke before a House of Lords vote on Baroness Beeban Kidron's proposal.
The proposal would mandate AI companies to disclose their use of copyright-protected content, allowing creative professionals to seek licensing agreements for their material.
She previously told The Guardian, "My amendments mandate that companies have to account for where and when they take the material and make it transparent."
"It makes copyright law fit for the age of AI. It makes tech accountable."
Options
Other options in the government's consultation
The government's consultation also features other options: leaving things as they are, making AI companies seek licenses for using copyrighted work, or permitting AI firms to use copyrighted work without an opt-out for creatives.
A government spokesperson earlier said that no changes to copyright would be considered unless "we are completely satisfied they work for creators."