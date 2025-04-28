Apple is building smart glasses to take on Meta's wearable
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a new gadget - smart glasses, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The project, codenamed N50, is said to be aimed at integrating Apple's growing AI capabilities into a stylish eyewear product.
Gurman also says the company is considering letting users take photos with these glasses, but privacy concerns still play a major role in the decision.
Product details
A step toward augmented reality
Apple's ultimate goal is to create fully-fledged augmented reality (AR) glasses. However, that vision is still a few years away from realization.
Meanwhile, Apple seems to be taking a more practical approach by developing smart glasses similar to Meta's Ray-Ban product.
These won't feature displays but will include cameras, microphones, speakers, and an AI assistant, all integrated into a regular-looking frame.
Device capabilities
Apple's smart glasses: An 'Apple Intelligence' device
According to Gurman, Apple's smart glasses will be an "Apple Intelligence" device capable of understanding its environment and providing useful information.
Despite the advanced feature set, the glasses won't provide a full AR experience at this stage.
The company is also working on a new version of AirPods with built-in cameras using the same "Visual Intelligence" technology as the smart glasses.
Both of these products are expected to launch around 2027, according to reports.