What's the story

Brad Smith, the third person in the world to get a Neuralink brain implant and the first with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), has posted a video on X showing how he can communicate again.

Although non-verbal due to ALS, Smith controls his MacBook Pro and speaks through a cloned voice using Neuralink's sophisticated brain-computer interface (BCI).

His emotional post read: "Even though having ALS sucks, I am happy, and God has answered my prayers—life is good."