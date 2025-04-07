Ex-Tesla engineers planning to launch Roadster EV way before Musk
What's the story
Two ex-Tesla employees, Daniel Davey and Mark Tapscott, have launched an EV start-up called Longbow.
The company's goal is to bring their own take on the highly anticipated second-gen Tesla Roadster before Elon Musk's original design comes to life.
Back in 2017, Musk had promised the Roadster EV would be "the fastest production car ever made," but it still hasn't been released eight years later. It was initially targeted for a 2020 release.
Product launch
Longbow's 1st vehicle: The Speedster
Longbow's first model, the Speedster, will be a limited-production open-top sports car, priced at £84,995 (around ₹89.4 lakh).
The company calls this vehicle a "statement of intent," with deliveries planned for next year.
After the Speedster, Longbow will release its version of the Roadster, priced at £64,995 (roughly ₹68.4 lakh), which pays tribute to Musk's delayed supercar.
Experience
A history of Tesla in Europe
Davey and Tapscott, who joined Tesla in the early 2010s, were instrumental in launching the first-gen Roadster and Model S in Europe.
Their journey wasn't easy, as they had to deal with a lack of charging infrastructure and public awareness about Tesla.
Their combined experience from their time at Tesla and other EV companies will be key to avoiding pitfalls faced by other fledgling EV start-ups.
Strategy
Unique approach to car manufacturing
Longbow's co-founders see the absence of competition in the mid-range electric sports car segment as an opportunity for their start-up.
Their manufacturing philosophy is based on "speed of lightness," where most parts will be sourced from third-party suppliers instead of being manufactured in-house.
This, they say, will offer greater flexibility, improve margins and leverage a more developed EV supply chain than when Tesla started building its first Roadster.
Supply chain
Longbow's supply chain strategy
While Longbow hopes to give preference to local suppliers in the UK, some parts will probably be sourced from China.
Davey called the technology coming out of China's competitive auto market "breathtaking."
Although not revealing how many reservations Longbow has received so far, both co-founders have reported a highly encouraging response for both Speedster and Roadster models.