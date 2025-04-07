What's the story

Two ex-Tesla employees, Daniel Davey and Mark Tapscott, have launched an EV start-up called Longbow.

The company's goal is to bring their own take on the highly anticipated second-gen Tesla Roadster before Elon Musk's original design comes to life.

Back in 2017, Musk had promised the Roadster EV would be "the fastest production car ever made," but it still hasn't been released eight years later. It was initially targeted for a 2020 release.