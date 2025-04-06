What's the story

Amid a year of extreme global market turmoil, legendary investor Warren Buffett has managed to grow his wealth by a whopping $12.7 billion.

The incredible financial gain comes as billionaire contemporaries like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates are seeing massive losses.

The market downturn is mainly due to historic tariff hikes which have erased nearly $8 trillion in value from Wall Street.