What's the story

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has appealed to US President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision on imposing hefty tariffs on Chinese imports, as per The Washington Post.

The call for tariff repeal comes as tensions rise over a proposed 50% levy, with Musk warning that such an increase could lead to higher costs for both consumers and businesses.

He has also criticized the creators of this policy and advocated for a free trade zone between the US and EU.