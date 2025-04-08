What's the story

Microsoft has fired two employees, including Indian-American engineer Vaniya Agrawal, after they interrupted an event celebrating the company's 50th anniversary.

On Friday, Ibtihal Aboussad, who has called on Microsoft to stop working with the Israeli government, interrupted a speech by the company's AI head, Mustafa Suleyman.

Later, Agrawal disrupted a Q&A session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and former CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.