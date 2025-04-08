Meet Vaniya Agrawal—the Indian-origin techie fired by Microsoft over protests
What's the story
Microsoft has fired two employees, including Indian-American engineer Vaniya Agrawal, after they interrupted an event celebrating the company's 50th anniversary.
On Friday, Ibtihal Aboussad, who has called on Microsoft to stop working with the Israeli government, interrupted a speech by the company's AI head, Mustafa Suleyman.
Later, Agrawal disrupted a Q&A session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and former CEOs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.
Resignation
Agrawal's resignation and criticism of Microsoft
Shortly after her protest, Agrawal announced her resignation in a company-wide email, effective April 11.
In her email, she stated that she cannot continue working for a company "that participates in violent injustice."
She emphasized reports indicating that Microsoft's Azure and AI technologies are being used in Israel's military operations and surveillance.
"Our work is fueling this genocide," she said, accusing Microsoft of being a "digital weapons manufacturer" and violating its own human rights commitments.
Accountability
Agrawal urges colleagues to hold Microsoft accountable
In her resignation letter, Agrawal urged her colleagues to use their positions to challenge Microsoft's policies.
She encouraged them "to hold Microsoft accountable to its own values and mission."
Microsoft accepted her resignation immediately, according to a company email seen by Bloomberg.
Aboussad was also terminated due to "acts of misconduct," as per another email reviewed by Bloomberg.
Profile
Background and early career of Agrawal
Agrawal graduated with top honors from Arizona State University (ASU) with a Bachelor of Science in software engineering.
She was one of only 35 ASU students to receive the prestigious Grace Hopper Scholarship, allowing her to attend the 2017 Grace Hopper Conference.
Prior to joining Microsoft as a software engineer, she briefly worked as a tea consultant/social media manager at Adagio Teas (2015) and as a medical assistant/receptionist at True Health Medical Center (March 2016-December 2017).
Twitter Post
Take a look at Agarwal's protest during Microsoft's event
Meet Vaniya Aggarwal— The Story Teller (@IamTheStory__) April 8, 2025
Job - Software Engineer with Microsoft
Achievement - Disrupted Microsoft's 50th Anniversary celebrations with Pro Palestine shouts against Bill Gates and CEO Satya Nadella
Final status - Resigned from the Job!! pic.twitter.com/ZYoFhvz6vh