In retaliation to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, the European Commission has proposed a 25% counter-tariff on a range of US products.

EU member states are likely to approve the plan later this week, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The new tariff will come into effect on April 15, although most duties won't be collected until mid-May.

Some tariffs will be imposed on May 16 and others later in the year, on December 1.