What's the story

Zepto, a leading player in the quick commerce space, is shutting down its subscription service 'Zepto Pass.'

The company is replacing it with a new program called 'Zepto Daily.'

Currently, Zepto Daily is available on an invite-only basis in select pin codes. There is no apparent difference between the benefits provided by the two subscriptions.

For select customers, Zepto Daily comes at an entry fee of just ₹1.