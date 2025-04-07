Zepto's new 'Daily' subscription service available for just ₹1
What's the story
Zepto, a leading player in the quick commerce space, is shutting down its subscription service 'Zepto Pass.'
The company is replacing it with a new program called 'Zepto Daily.'
Currently, Zepto Daily is available on an invite-only basis in select pin codes. There is no apparent difference between the benefits provided by the two subscriptions.
For select customers, Zepto Daily comes at an entry fee of just ₹1.
Features
What did Zepto Pass offer?
Zepto Pass, available at ₹299 per month, offered benefits like free delivery on orders above ₹99. The pass was also available at ₹19 post-discount and had a one-month membership period.
Aggressive approach
Strategy to attract new customers
The transition from Zepto Pass to Zepto Daily is a part of the company's aggressive strategy to lure new customers.
The company has not yet responded to queries regarding this shift.
According to BofA Global Research, Zepto is seeing an improving mix of private labels which is tipped to aid margins and the firm appears to be past its peak burn period.
Market position
Growth trajectory and market competition
In February, Zepto had reported its highest monthly active user base at about 45 million, overtaking rival Blinkit. By March, both companies were neck-and-neck in the race for daily active users.