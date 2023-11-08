Must-watch business documentaries for entrepreneurs

For budding and seasoned entrepreneurs alike, one of the best ways to gain insights is by learning from others' experiences and finding that spark of motivation. And, where else can you find it other than through business documentaries? This collection of the best business documentaries is a treasure trove of invaluable lessons, showcasing the trials, triumphs, and innovation that define entrepreneurship.

'Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates' (2019)

The compelling three-part documentary series Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates delves into the life and mind of Bill Gates. Directed by Davis Guggenheim, it offers an intimate look at the tech icon's quest to solve global challenges through his philanthropic efforts. It gives you a glimpse into his innovative thinking, personal history, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

'Becoming Warren Buffett' (2017)

Peter Kunhardt-directed documentary Becoming Warren Buffett provides a deep dive into the life and wisdom of legendary investor Warren Buffett. The documentary delves into Buffett's humble beginnings, his investment philosophy, and his philanthropic endeavors. Through interviews, personal reflections, and archival footage, it gives a profound understanding of the man behind the billions and his unique approach to wealth and life.

'Generation Startup' (2016)

Cynthia Wade and Cheryl Miller Houser's Generation Startup follows the journeys of six college graduates who aspire to make their mark as entrepreneurs in Detroit. It offers an inspiring and unfiltered look at the challenges and triumphs of these young visionaries as they launch startups and navigate the complexities of the business world. It's a testament to the power of youthful ambition and innovation.

'Betting on Zero' (2016)

Betting on Zero is a powerful and eye-opening documentary that explores the controversial world of multi-level marketing (MLM) companies, with a particular focus on Herbalife. Ted Braun's directorial delves into the high-stakes battle between hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who bets against Herbalife's business practices, and the company's staunch defenders. It sheds light on the financial and human costs of these often predatory systems.

'Startup.com' (2001)

Directed by Chris Hegedus and Jehane Noujaim, Startup.com provides a behind-the-scenes look at the rise and fall of the internet company govWorks.com during the dot-com bubble. It offers a captivating exploration of entrepreneurship, ambition, and the challenges faced by young founders during the late '90s tech boom. It's a compelling and cautionary tale of idealism and the realities of the business world.