David Rosenberg, the founder and president of Rosenberg Research, has warned the latest round of reciprocal tariffs has made a recession by the end of this year more likely.

Former Merrill Lynch's chief economist for North America, Rosenberg had predicted less than 1% economic growth for the US this year.

"Seeds of a recession between now and the end of year have been sown," he said after Trump's announcement on new duties on imported goods.