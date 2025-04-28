What's the story

Apple's App Store ecosystem in India generated a whopping ₹44,447 crore ($5.31 billion) in billings and sales last year.

The figure was disclosed in a study by Professor Viswanath Pingali of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, released by the iPhone maker.

The study noted that more than 94% of these earnings were directly passed on to developers and businesses across sectors, implying minimal commission by Apple.