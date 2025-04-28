What's the story

Homegrown EV maker Ather Energy has opened its initial public offering today, looking to raise ₹2,981 crore through a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale.

The company is offering 8.18 crore new equity shares and another 1.1 crore shares as part of the offer for sale (OFS).

Promoters Tarun Mehta (CEO of Ather Energy) and Swapnil Jain (CTO) will be offloading their stakes in the OFS.

Other selling shareholders include Tiger Global and IIT Madras incubation cell.