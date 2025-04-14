Attention! BMW will teach Indian drivers the art of drifting
What's the story
BMW has announced it will conduct the BMW M Drift Academy in India on April 26 and 27.
The first-of-its-kind event in the country will be held at Raymonds Compound, JK Gram, Thane West.
The course will serve as a training platform for car enthusiasts who are keen to learn the art of drifting in a safe and controlled environment.
Training details
A unique training platform
The BMW M Drift Academy is part of the company's #DriftResponsibly campaign to promote responsible driving.
Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, said the academy will offer a focused learning environment to explore the art of drifting with a focus on safety and precision.
The two-day course will include classroom and practical on-track sessions.
Skills
Participants will learn various drifting techniques
Participants at the BMW M Drift Academy will be introduced to a range of drifting techniques.
These include throttle control, initiating and maintaining drifts, half-circle and full-circle drifts in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions, and also transition drifting on figure-eight layouts.
The training will be conducted by BMW-certified instructors who will guide participants through these skills.
Community event
BMW Group India to host 'BMW M After Hours'
Along with the academy, BMW Group India will also host "BMW M After Hours," an evening event for car enthusiasts.
The gathering will comprise drift demonstrations, culinary offerings, and live music performances by The Yellow Diary, Karan Kanchan, and DJ duo Prithvi B2B SMG.
The event is designed to build a sense of community among driving enthusiasts in India.