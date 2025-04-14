What's the story

Suzuki has expanded its online presence by partnering with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform.

As part of the collaboration, customers will be able to purchase six Suzuki models, including Avenis, V-Strom SX, Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF250 via Flipkart.

The sale of these models will commence on April 15. Do note that popular models like Access and Burgman Street aren't available online yet.

The homegrown e-commerce firm already features two-wheelers from several leading brands.