You can now buy Suzuki motorcycles and scooters via Flipkart
What's the story
Suzuki has expanded its online presence by partnering with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform.
As part of the collaboration, customers will be able to purchase six Suzuki models, including Avenis, V-Strom SX, Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF250 via Flipkart.
The sale of these models will commence on April 15. Do note that popular models like Access and Burgman Street aren't available online yet.
The homegrown e-commerce firm already features two-wheelers from several leading brands.
State availability
Online sales reach selected states
Initially, Suzuki's two-wheelers will be available for purchase via Flipkart in select states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.
Customers can browse through the range of Suzuki models on Flipkart and select their preferred variant for online ordering.
The nearest authorized dealership will then handle the necessary documentation process. Once registration is complete, customers can take delivery of their new Suzuki two-wheeler.
Digital shift
Suzuki's commitment to digital platforms
Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., spoke about the partnership with Flipkart.
He said, "As more customers now prefer digital platforms for their purchases, we are committed to meeting them where they are."
Mutreja added that by associating with Flipkart, they are leveraging the growing digital ecosystem to offer customers a convenient and trusted platform to explore and buy Suzuki two-wheelers.