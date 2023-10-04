Suzuki reveals world's first hydrogen-powered scooter: Know how it works

Oct 04, 2023

More details will be revealed at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

Suzuki had shared details of a hydrogen-powered concept scooter based on the Burgman 400, set to make its debut at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show later this month. What sets this scooter apart is its use of an internal combustion engine that runs on hydrogen instead of gasoline, rather than the fuel cell technology found in many hydrogen-powered vehicles. Although Suzuki has no current plans for a commercial release, this concept offers a sneak peek into potential alternative propulsion technologies.

Hydrogen combustion engine and fuel tank specifications

The hydrogen-powered Burgman scooter boasts a 70Mpa (10,153PSI) hydrogen fuel tank, which supplies the energy needed for its internal combustion engine. This is a departure from fuel cell technology, where hydrogen reacts with oxygen to produce electricity (with water as the only by-product) that powers an electric motor. Hydrogen combustion engines aren't new and have caught the interest of various manufacturers, especially in the heavy equipment industry where battery size and weight can pose challenges.

First look at hydrogen-powered scooter technology

This scooter marks one of the first times hydrogen combustion engine technology has been applied to this type of vehicle. More information about the hydrogen-powered Burgman scooter will be available at Suzuki's exhibit during the Japan Mobility Show, which runs from October 26 to November 5.

Potential impact on sustainable mobility solutions

The creation of a hydrogen-powered scooter underscores the importance of exploring multiple avenues for sustainable mobility solutions. As the automobile industry undergoes major transformations, manufacturers are investigating various propulsion technologies to lower carbon emissions and work towards a greener future. The Suzuki Burgman scooter concept showcases one such alternative approach, potentially opening doors for further innovation and development in hydrogen-powered transportation.