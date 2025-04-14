Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line goes official in India at ₹49L
What's the story
Volkswagen has launched its latest offering, the Tiguan R-Line, in India.
The premium SUV comes at a price of ₹48.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single fully-loaded variant.
Built on the updated MQB Evo platform, the Tiguan R-Line comes with a number of aesthetic upgrades over the standard Tiguan.
These include sleek headlights joined by a glass-covered horizontal strip with an 'R' badge denoting exclusivity.
Looks
What about its design?
The Tiguan R-Line comes with a sporty front bumper with big vents, gloss black fascia, and LED light bars on the front and rear.
The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels and sports dynamic 3D LED lamps.
Its interior is impressive with 'R' badging on the seats and an illuminated 'R' logo on the dashboard.
The cabin also provides massage function for seats, adjustable lumbar support, and customizable ambient lighting.
Facilities
Features and safety provisions
The Tiguan R-Line features a 15.0-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, IDA voice assistant, and panoramic sunroof.
It gets Level 2 ADAS with 21 driver assistance and safety features like lane change assist, rear traffic alert, emergency braking system, park assist plus, and active cruise control.
The SUV comes in six shades: Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect, and Oyster Silver Metallic.
Information
A look at the performance
The Tiguan R-Line is fueled by a 2.0-liter, TSI EVO petrol engine linked to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 201hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque.