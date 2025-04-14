What's the story

Volkswagen has launched its latest offering, the Tiguan R-Line, in India.

The premium SUV comes at a price of ₹48.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single fully-loaded variant.

Built on the updated MQB Evo platform, the Tiguan R-Line comes with a number of aesthetic upgrades over the standard Tiguan.

These include sleek headlights joined by a glass-covered horizontal strip with an 'R' badge denoting exclusivity.