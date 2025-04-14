7 tips to keep your EV cool this summer
What's the story
India's scorching summer can affect electric vehicle (EV) performance to a great extent, cutting down driving range by as much as 20%. Too much heating can also result in the car catching fire.
The main culprits behind battery heating are increased air conditioning use and the direct impact of weather conditions.
To tackle these challenges and ensure optimal performance during hot months, here are some essential tips to keep your EV comfortable and efficient.
Tips #1, #2
Preconditioning and parking in shade
Parking your EV in the shade can make a huge difference in heat absorption.
Research shows a car parked under direct sunlight can heat up by 22 degree Celsius in an hour, whereas those in the shade only see an 11 degree Celsius increase.
Also, pre-cooling your vehicle before driving can enhance energy efficiency and reduce battery strain in hot weather. It uses grid electricity while the vehicle is still charging, saving battery for driving instead of cooling.
Tip #3
Optimize charging practices
Maintaining optimal battery health is key to EV longevity and efficiency.
Overheating can accelerate battery degradation, reducing lifespan and performance.
To mitigate these effects, adopt effective charging strategies such as the 20/80 rule, which suggests charging from 20% to 80% capacity only.
This approach can significantly prolong battery life by up to 40%, compared to regular full charges.
Tips #4, #5
Adjust driving habits
The timing of charging sessions is critical for battery health. Charging an EV immediately after driving can worsen thermal stress and degradation.
In Bengaluru, moving charging times to early morning or late evening brought down battery temperature spikes by an average of 15%.
Further, tweaking driving habits can affect battery temperature and performance.
Smooth acceleration instead of sudden starts can prevent rapid heating of the battery, while using Eco mode saves energy and handles heat well during peak summer months.
Tips #6, #7
Limit fast charging and implement in-car temperature control
Fast charging stations can fill an EV's battery to 80% in some 30 minutes but produce a lot of heat.
Research shows when the battery temperature goes beyond 30 degree Celsius, degradation increases. So, it's best for EV owners to avoid fast charging during summer months.
Using tactics like placing windshield covers and pre-cooling the cabin with remote activation can greatly improve comfort, while keeping efficiency intact in hot weather. Fires might also be prevented.