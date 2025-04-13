This sporty-looking Suzuki motorcycle is limited to just 60 units
What's the story
Suzuki has unveiled a new limited-run motorcycle, the GSX 8R Kiiro Edition, in the UK. Only 60 units of this special bike will be produced.
The Kiiro Edition comes with a number of cosmetic upgrades and cycle parts enhancements.
The name "Kiiro," which means "yellow" in Japanese, is evident in its distinctive yellow and black bodywork.
Looks
Unique design and features
The GSX 8R Kiiro Edition is distinguished by its gray wheels and subframe, both complementing the yellow and black bodywork.
It also gets 8R black logos on the body, a smoked windscreen, a tank pad, a single-seat cowl, and Gilles billet aluminum levers.
Despite these visual upgrades, Suzuki has not altered the motorcycle's performance capabilities.
Engine
Performance specs of the bike
The GSX 8R Kiiro Edition is powered by a 776cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill with a 270-degree crank.
The engine produces an output of 81.8hp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 78Nm at 6,800rpm.
The bike gets a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.
It also packs Showa SFF-BP forks and a linked rear shock for suspension.
Specs
What about the hardware?
For stopping power, the GSX 8R Kiiro Edition features dual 310mm front disk brakes and a single 240mm rear disk.
It rides on 17-inch cast aluminum rims, shod with Dunlop RoadSport 2 tires.
The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 14-liter and weighs 205kg in total.
Priced slightly higher than the standard variant, this special edition may sell out quickly due to its limited availability.