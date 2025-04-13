Why Audi has recalled almost 44,400 cars in the US
What's the story
Audi has started recalling 44,387 vehicles in the US over a faulty digital driver display.
The issue impacts a number of sedans and SUVs from the 2021 model year, including some of the most popular ones like A6 and Q7.
It can cause the screen to turn off unexpectedly while driving or parked, raising safety concerns.
List
Models impacted by the recall
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a number of models are impacted by this recall.
These include the A6/S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, A7, A8, S7/RS7, S8, Q7/SQ7, Q8/SQ8/RSQ8, and RS6 Avant.
The problem has been flagged as a software glitch associated with a possible hardware malfunction, that could result in loss of critical information such as speed.
Technical details
Software glitch linked to potential hardware malfunction
The digital driver display is managed by a computer that monitors power flow through a dedicated cable connected to the screen.
Any slight fluctuation in this power reading can turn off the display as a precaution against power surges.
Over the years, this cable can incur slight damage causing higher contact resistance, triggering an internal fault and causing a blank driver display.
Resolution
Audi's response and solution
Audi first learned of this issue in April 2024 and after months of investigation, flagged the problem with the cable.
The supplier had switched to an "optimized" cable for 2022 model year, which is why only 2021 models are included in this recall.
To fix the issue, Audi plans to issue a software update that will allow systems to recognize power fluctuations in faulty cables without shutting down displays.