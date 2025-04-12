What's the story

Tata Motors has launched the 'Dark Edition' of its popular CURVV SUV.

The move is in line with the company's trend of offering blacked-out versions for models like Safari, Nexon, and Harrier.

The new variant comes at a price of ₹16.49 lakh-₹19.52 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai), and is based on the top-spec 'Accomplished' trim. It comes with two engine choices.