Tata CURVV gets 'Dark Edition' treatment in India for ₹17L
What's the story
Tata Motors has launched the 'Dark Edition' of its popular CURVV SUV.
The move is in line with the company's trend of offering blacked-out versions for models like Safari, Nexon, and Harrier.
The new variant comes at a price of ₹16.49 lakh-₹19.52 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai), and is based on the top-spec 'Accomplished' trim. It comes with two engine choices.
Exteriors
Design and features
The CURVV Dark Edition features 'DARK' badging on the fenders and an all-black upholstery.
It is available in a new Carbon Black paint scheme, which is accentuated with a black treatment for the bumpers, grille, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
The car also retains full-width LED light bars on both ends, cladding around wheel arches and lower doors, and a silver faux skid plate on the rear bumper.
Performance
Engine and transmission options
The CURVV Dark Edition is offered with two engine options: a 1.2-liter direct injection turbo-petrol motor that produces 125hp and 225Nm, or a 1.5-liter diesel mill with an output of 118hp and 260Nm.
Both the engines can be mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, providing flexibility to prospective buyers.
Inside
What about the interiors?
The CURVV Dark Edition's interior also follows the black theme with leatherette upholstery, center console, and roof liner.
Notable facilities include a nine-speaker JBL sound system, wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, reclining rear seats, air purifier and disk brakes for all wheels.
The range-topping 'Accomplished+ A' variant also provides a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Amazon Alexa support as well as an ADAS suite and gesture-controlled tailgate.