Tata Nexon iCNG may debut in India by 2024 end

What's the story Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the Nexon iCNG, a compact SUV, in India within the next six to eight months. The vehicle was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. It has generated significant anticipation due to its unique combination of a CNG option with a turbocharged petrol engine, a first in the Indian market. Tata Motors expects CNG to gain substantial market share in the coming years, potentially replacing diesel engines.

Nexon iCNG may get a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Nexon iCNG is expected to be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, although exact figures for CNG mode remain undisclosed. The petrol output is likely to remain at 118hp and 170Nm. This combination of turbocharger and CNG technology is currently absent from the Indian market, potentially offering superior performance compared to conventional naturally aspirated CNG options. Alternatively, Tata Motors may equip the Nexon iCNG with a proven 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine already used in Altroz iCNG and Punch iCNG.

Safety

Safety features of the upcoming model

The Tata Nexon's CNG model is expected to prioritize safety for both occupants and the CNG powertrain. This may be achieved through features such as a micro switch that automatically shuts off the engine during CNG refueling, leak-proof materials in the CNG kit to minimize gas escapes, and thermal incident protection against overheating. The Nexon iCNG might also come equipped with an advanced ECU for improved system control, automatic fuel switching, modular fuel filter design, and a leak detection system.

Market competition

How Nexon iCNG will fare against Maruti's Vitara Brezza CNG

The primary competitor for the Nexon CNG will be the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG, which uses a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. This engine delivers 87hp and 121Nm of torque, potentially putting it at a power disadvantage compared to the Nexon iCNG's turbocharged option. The Nexon iCNG's twin-cylinder CNG setup may offer a space advantage, allowing for a larger usable boot space of approximately 230-liter compared to the Vitara Brezza CNG.