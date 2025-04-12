Why Honda is recalling its CB300R bike in India
What's the story
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched a voluntary recall for its CB300R bikes sold in India.
The recall comes over a possible issue with the internal PCB structure associated with the bike's headlight.
Over time, vibrations and other movements can lead to fatigue breaks in the core wires at the root terminals.
This could cause flickering or complete shutdown of the light, posing safety hazards during night rides.
Replacement
Honda to replace affected parts free of cost
The company has said that the replacement of the affected part shall be carried out at BigWing dealerships across India, free of cost, irrespective of the bike's warranty status.
Honda BigWing dealers will reach out to owners of the affected motorbikes over phone, email, or SMS.
Technicians will then inspect and carry out necessary repairs and replacements.
Buyers can also check if their CB300R motorcycle is part of this recall by visiting Honda BigWing's website.
Specifications
Honda CB300R: A brief overview
The Honda CB300R is a neo-retro styled sporty motorcycle.
It comes with a 286.01cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces approximately 30.5hp of power and 27.5Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The bike comes at a price of ₹2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Notably, despite the recall, no accidents related to this issue have been reported so far.