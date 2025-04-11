What's the story

German automaker BMW has officially unveiled its latest roadster, the 2025 BMW R 1300 R.

The motorcycle is powered by a new 1,300cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder boxer engine that delivers an impressive 145hp at 7,750rpm and a torque of 149Nm at 6,500rpm.

This powertrain is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes standard with a quickshifter. An Automated Shift Assist system is also available as an optional upgrade.