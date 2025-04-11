BMW's R 1300 R debuts with major upgrades, new tech
What's the story
German automaker BMW has officially unveiled its latest roadster, the 2025 BMW R 1300 R.
The motorcycle is powered by a new 1,300cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder boxer engine that delivers an impressive 145hp at 7,750rpm and a torque of 149Nm at 6,500rpm.
This powertrain is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes standard with a quickshifter. An Automated Shift Assist system is also available as an optional upgrade.
Features
BMW R 1300 R motorcycle offers 3 ride modes
The 2025 BMW R 1300 R features all-LED lights and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.
The motorcycle provides three ride modes: Eco, Road, and Rain. These modes adjust power delivery according to road conditions to provide better control to the rider.
If you want a sportier experience, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro modes can also be opted as add-ons.
Design
The motorcycle features a redesigned chassis
The chassis of the 2025 BMW R 1300 R has been completely reworked. It gets a sheet metal main frame that offers more stiffness than the previous one.
The rear subframe is made from cast aluminum for improved durability.
The motorcycle also rides on lighter 17-inch wheels that are 1.4kg lighter than the previous model's, improving overall performance and handling capabilities.
Performance
Advanced braking system and optional suspension
The braking system of the 2025 BMW R 1300 R is pretty robust, with twin disks at the front and a single disk at the rear.
For those looking for enhanced ride comfort, an electronically adjustable suspension with Dynamic ESA system is available as an optional extra.
This advanced feature caters to riders who want to customize their riding experience according to personal preferences or specific road conditions.
Availability
BMW R 1300 R motorcycle comes in 4 color options
The new R 1300 R looks sporty and aggressive, but unmistakably BMW.
The base model can be had in Snapper Rocks metallic color. Those choosing the Exclusive variant can get Racing Blue metallic while the Performance variant can be had in Lightweight Uni color.
The top-of-the-line Option 719 Kilauea is available only in Blackstorm metallic shade.