Tesla launches new Cybertruck EV with more range, less features
What's the story
Tesla has launched a new variant of its Cybertruck, the Long Range RWD.
The model, which is priced at $70,000 in the US, is costlier than the previously announced versions.
It promises a longer range but omits several popular features found in earlier models, including the powered tonneau cover and adaptive suspension.
Deliveries for the new Cybertruck Long Range RWD model will start in June.
Product details
New Cybertruck model offers 563km range
The new Cybertruck Long Range RWD comes with a 563km range, suggesting it might have the same battery pack as Tesla's Dual Motor and Cyberbeast models currently available.
This range number is way higher than the previously announced Cybertruck RWD's 402km range.
The latest model is also $10,000 cheaper than the Dual Motor variant, making it a more affordable option for those looking for extended range capabilities.
Feature changes
New Cybertruck model loses several features
The new Cybertruck Long Range RWD model comes with notable trade-offs.
This RWD variant lacks features such as the powered tonneau cover, adaptive suspension, rear lightbar, rear screen, and built-in bed outlets.
Customers can purchase a soft tonneau cover for an additional $750, which also slightly increases the range to 583km.
While the range may appeal to buyers with long-distance driving needs, the absence of previously standard amenities could deter those seeking more tech-heavy options.