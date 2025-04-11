What's the story

Tesla has launched a new variant of its Cybertruck, the Long Range RWD.

The model, which is priced at $70,000 in the US, is costlier than the previously announced versions.

It promises a longer range but omits several popular features found in earlier models, including the powered tonneau cover and adaptive suspension.

Deliveries for the new Cybertruck Long Range RWD model will start in June.