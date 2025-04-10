BMW launches Z4 M40i roadster at ₹97L: Check top features
What's the story
BMW has launched the new Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition in India, starting at ₹96.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
The limited-edition roadster comes as a completely built-up (CBU) model in the country.
The BMW Z4 M40i is the M Performance model of the BMW Z4 and now comes with a manual gearbox for the first time in India.
Cost breakdown
Pricing details and exclusive features
The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition is priced differently depending on the transmission type. The automatic variant comes at ₹96.9 lakh, while the manual version is priced at ₹97.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
This special edition brings two new metallic paint options: Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green.
It also gets new leather Vernasca Cognac upholstery with unique stitching in contrast. But this style is only available with the manual variant.
Upgrades
Design and performance enhancements
The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition boasts an eye-catching kidney grille at the front and vertically stacked LED headlights.
The long bonnet extends over the wheel arches, while the classic soft-top opens and closes electrically in just 10 seconds.
The rear features slim L-shaped LED lights. This special edition also gets retuned chassis tech and new 19-/20-inch M Light alloy wheels with standard red-colored M Sport brake calipers.
Inside the cabin
Interior features and optional equipment
The interior of the BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition gets an ambient light function and 2-zone air conditioning.
The seats are electrically adjustable with a memory function.
Optional equipment includes lumbar support for driver and front passenger, M seatbelts, adaptive LED headlights, high beam assist, driving assistant, interior/exterior mirror package, Harman Kardon surround sound system, parking assistant, and head-up display.
Tech and safety
Advanced connectivity and safety features
The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition packs BMW ConnectedDrive, including the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0.
It offers a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster in a hexagonal frame, and a high-resolution touchscreen information display.
Safety features include front/side airbags for driver/passenger, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control including cornering brake control, dynamic brake control, side-impact protection, and an electronic vehicle immobilizer.
Engine specs
Powertrain and acceleration
Under the hood, the BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition comes with a third-generation three-liter six-cylinder in-line engine. It generates 340hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque.
The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds when mated with the manual transmission, and in 4.5 seconds with the automatic one.
The former is a six-speed unit while the latter is an eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox.