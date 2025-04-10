The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition is priced differently depending on the transmission type. The automatic variant comes at ₹96.9 lakh, while the manual version is priced at ₹97.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

This special edition brings two new metallic paint options: Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green.

It also gets new leather Vernasca Cognac upholstery with unique stitching in contrast. But this style is only available with the manual variant.