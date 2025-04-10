BYD launches EVs with 5-minute charging tech—prices start at $30,000
What's the story
BYD has unveiled its first EVs based on the new Super e-platform with ultra-fast charging capabilities.
The Han L electric sedan can gain nearly 402km in just five minutes of charging, while the Tang L eSUV can add 370km in the same time frame.
They start at a competitive price of $30,000.
BYD's CEO, Wang Chuanfu, had previously said the ultimate solution to alleviate charging anxiety is to make the process as quick as refueling a gasoline car.
Model details
Han L sedan: Specifications and features
The Han L sedan comes in three trims, starting at 219,800 yuan ($30,000), cheaper than the pre-sale price of 270,000 yuan ($36,800).
The electric sedan is 5,050mm long, 1,960mm wide and 1,505mm tall. It runs on an 83.2kWh BYD Blade battery that offers up to 700km range on a single charge.
It features a modern design with sleek LED lighting setup and a tech-forward cabin with ambient lighting, a massive touchscreen, and premium upholstery.
Model details
Tang L SUV: Specifications and features
BYD's new electric SUV, the Tang L, also comes in three trims starting at 239,800 yuan ($32,700), under the pre-sale price of 280,000 yuan ($38,200).
The Tang L is just a tad bigger than Tesla Model Y in China. It is 5,040mm long, 1,996mm wide and 1,760mm tall.
The model packs a bigger 100.5kWh battery offering a range of 700km.
Like the Han L, the eSUV has BYD's God's Eye B ADAS system with DiPilot 300 computer.