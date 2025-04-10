What's the story

BYD has unveiled its first EVs based on the new Super e-platform with ultra-fast charging capabilities.

The Han L electric sedan can gain nearly 402km in just five minutes of charging, while the Tang L eSUV can add 370km in the same time frame.

They start at a competitive price of $30,000.

BYD's CEO, Wang Chuanfu, had previously said the ultimate solution to alleviate charging anxiety is to make the process as quick as refueling a gasoline car.