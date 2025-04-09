What's the story

A public spat has broken out between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US Presidential Advisor Peter Navarro.

The two are at loggerheads over the claim that Tesla cars are mostly put together from foreign-made parts.

Navarro made the claim while appearing on CNBC. He said Musk "isn't a car manufacturer — he's a car assembler," adding that Tesla uses cheap foreign parts as Musk opposes tariffs.

However, this statement is not necessarily true. Let us explain why.