What's the story

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the 2026 E53 Hybrid wagon, a powerful family hauler that marries the E53 sedan's plug-in hybrid powertrain with an E-Class wagon body.

The new model packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, a single electric motor, and a beefy 21kWh battery pack.

Together, they produce an impressive output of 577hp which can be boosted to as much as 604hp in Race Start mode.