Mercedes-AMG E53 debuts in wagon guise with a hybrid powertrain
What's the story
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the 2026 E53 Hybrid wagon, a powerful family hauler that marries the E53 sedan's plug-in hybrid powertrain with an E-Class wagon body.
The new model packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, a single electric motor, and a beefy 21kWh battery pack.
Together, they produce an impressive output of 577hp which can be boosted to as much as 604hp in Race Start mode.
Performance
It can accelerate from 0-97km/h in 3.8 seconds
The E53 Hybrid wagon can go from 0-97km/h in just 3.8 seconds, and can be fitted with an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential.
The hybrid system, when paired with the electric motor, produces a torque of up to 750Nm.
The electric motor alone delivers a power output of up to 161hp and is housed within the nine-speed gearbox.
AMG Dynamic Plus package
Race Start system boosts top speed to 280km/h
The Race Start system, which is part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package, boosts the output by 27hp and increases the top speed from 250km/h to a thrilling 280km/h.
The package also comprises active engine mounts, AMG composite brakes with red calipers and 15.4-inch front disks.
Inside, it adds an AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in nappa leather and microfiber.
Personalization
The car offers a range of customizations
The E53 wagon comes in 12 different paints and an optional exterior carbon-fiber package.
The standard 20-inch five-spoke wheels can be swapped with either 10-spoke 20-inch units or larger 21-inch rims.
Inside, customers can select from a range of microfiber and leather upholsteries, while a premium Burmester surround sound system with 17 speakers comes as standard.
An optional Superscreen adds a display for the front passenger. The pricing is yet to be disclosed.