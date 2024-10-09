Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible sports a fresh, playful design with a central touchscreen and a head-up display.

It offers a quick, 18-second convertible top and two 2.0-liter turbocharged engines, with the more powerful S variant hitting 97km/h in under seven seconds.

This model may be MINI's last with a combustion engine, and it reintroduces the Always Open Timer, tracking roof-open driving time. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

MINI claims the Cooper S trim can go from zero to 97km/h in just under seven seconds

2025 MINI Cooper Convertible debuts with new look, latest tech

By Mudit Dube 12:29 pm Oct 09, 202412:29 pm

What's the story The iconic MINI Cooper is getting ready to bask in the sun with the reveal of its 2025 convertible model. This latest iteration retains the playful spirit and go-kart handling that MINI enthusiasts adore, while incorporating a fresh look and exciting technology upgrades. The design of the new model is all about fun, making it a perfect pick for those who love joyrides.

Design details

Aesthetics and interior of the new model

The 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible comes with a completely revamped look, inside and out. It retains the taillights of its predecessor, probably because of the rear trunk compatibility. The front fascia looks like a cute Pokemon goldfish, making it even more playful. Inside, drivers get a single central screen with a head-up display — a modern take on the original MINI's simplistic design.

Interior features

High-quality materials and minimalist layout

The interior of the 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible is made of premium materials. It comes with a minimalist layout that is in line with the brand's identity. There's also a circular 9.5-inch OLED central touchscreen that complements the car's bubbly exterior personality. The convertible top can be lowered in just 18 seconds and drivers can retract it at speeds of up to nearly 31km/h. The top can also be opened partially to use it as a sunroof.

Powertrain

Engine specifications and performance

In the US market, the 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible comes with two engine options, both of which are 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinders. The standard model produces 160hp and peak torque of 250Nm, while the S variant is tuned to generate 201hp and 300Nm. The only transmission on offer is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. MINI claims the Cooper S trim can go from zero to 97km/h in just under seven seconds.

Special attributes

Unique features and future prospects

The 2025 MINI Cooper Convertible also brings back the Always Open Timer, a feature that tracks how long drivers have been driving with the roof open. First seen in the 2009 MINI Convertible, this feature now sits on the central digital display. As EV models become popular, this could be the last new MINI model with a combustion engine. Its unique blend of charm and fun makes it an appealing choice for anyone looking for a joyful driving experience.