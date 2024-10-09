Summarize Simplifying... In short Porsche is recalling over 27,500 Taycan EVs due to a potential fire risk caused by a short circuit in the battery modules.

The company is offering a multi-step solution, including limiting charging to 80%, inspecting the battery modules, and installing new diagnostic software.

If any issues are found, Porsche will replace the faulty modules for free.

Taycans built after April 3, 2024, and Audi cell modules made after May 27, 2023, are exempt from the recall.

The recall affects cars manufactured between 2020 and 2024

Porsche recalls over 27,500 Taycan EVs over potential fire risk

By Mudit Dube 11:55 am Oct 09, 2024

What's the story Porsche has recalled 27,527 units of its Taycan electric sedans over a potential short circuit in the battery system. The defect could potentially lead to fires. The recall affects vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2024. Audi has also recalled 6,499 e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models from the 2022-2024 model years for the same issue. Both the Taycan and e-tron GT share the same platform.

Recall details

NHTSA documents reveal short circuit risk in battery modules

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has disclosed that some of the models involved in the recall could develop a short circuit in their battery modules. This could result in a fire. The NHTSA's analysis suggests that problems with supplier production for these high-voltage modules could be the underlying cause of these short circuits. Notably, there are no warning systems to notify drivers about this.

Solution proposed

Porsche's multi-step remedy to address the issue

To tackle this problem, Porsche has suggested a multi-step solution. The company is advising some affected owners not to charge their vehicles above 80% until onboard diagnostic software can be installed. All owners are being asked to take their vehicle to a Porsche dealer for inspection of the battery modules and installation of new advanced diagnostic software as the final remedy.

Replacement plan

Free replacement of faulty battery modules

If the inspection finds anomalies in the battery system, Porsche has promised to replace the modules free of cost. The updated software, when installed, will show a warning message on the dashboard and restrict the charging capacity of the battery in case of an anomaly. This is part of Porsche's proactive approach to ensure customer safety and maintain trust in their electric vehicles.

Exemption details

Porsche's communication plan and vehicles exempted from recall

Porsche intends to issue dealer notification letters on October 16, followed by owner notification letters on November 29. Taycans built after April 3, 2024 are not included in this recall, as per NHTSA documents, due to countermeasures taken during production. Moreover, Audi cell modules manufactured after May 27, 2023 are also not included in the recall.