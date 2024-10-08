Summarize Simplifying... In short Chinese car and battery manufacturer, BYD, is awaiting approval for its $1 billion investment plan in India, amid increased scrutiny of Chinese investments by the Indian government.

Despite the delay, BYD continues to target the premium EV market in India, offering high-end imported models like the Atto 3 SUV and the Seal sedan.

The company recently launched a seven-seater family car, the eMax 7, and aims to surpass last year's sales of 2,300 cars.

BYD had offered the investment last year

BYD's $1 billion EV investment plan in India awaits approval

What's the story Chinese automaker BYD is eager to set up a car manufacturing base in India. However, it has not received any clear signal from the Indian government, on a possible relaxation of strict investment rules for Chinese companies. This was revealed by Rajeev Chauhan, chief of BYD's passenger EV business in India. The company had proposed a $1 billion investment last year to build EVs in India, with a local partner.

Investment delay

Investment plan pending due to increased scrutiny

That said, BYD's investment plan is still awaiting approval as the Indian government has intensified its scrutiny of Chinese investments. The scrutiny comes after a border dispute between the two countries in 2020. Chauhan, however, expressed hopes for an improvement in the situation. He said, "We do hope things will become a little better. That is the time we would definitely like to think a little more on this subject."

Market strategy

Current status and future plans

BYD, which has already invested $200 million in India, only sells imported EVs like the Atto 3 SUV and the Seal sedan. Despite being a small player, India is an important market for this rapidly expanding global car and battery manufacturer. Chauhan revealed that while waiting for investment approval, BYD hopes to lure rich Indian consumers with its imported high-end EVs.

Premium positioning

BYD targets premium EV segment

Further explaining BYD's market strategy, Chauhan said, "There are a lot of players in the mass segment and quite a few players in the luxury segment. The premium segment, that's where we are trying to reach and position." He believes BYD can carve a niche for itself in the ₹20-50 lakh price range where competition is relatively low.

New launch

BYD introduces 7-seater family car in India

As part of its strategy, BYD has launched a seven-seater family car called the eMax 7 in India. The car is priced between ₹26.9-29.9 lakh and delivers a range of 420-530km on a single charge. According to government data, BYD sold around 2,300 cars in India last year. Chauhan expects to exceed that number this year, as over 1,900 EVs have already been sold in the initial nine months of 2024.