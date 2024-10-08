Summarize Simplifying... In short The first Mahindra Thar Roxx, a luxurious five-door SUV, was auctioned for a staggering ₹1.31 crore, with the proceeds going to the Naandi Foundation.

The auction saw nearly 11,000 registrations, and the vehicle, featuring a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system, was won by Minda Corporation's Executive Director.

The Thar Roxx, powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine, received over 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour of opening.

The vehicle has been delivered to Aakash Minda

First Mahindra Thar Roxx auctioned for a whopping ₹1.31 crore

By Akash Pandey 06:37 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story The first-ever unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx (VIN No: 001), has been sold at an auction for a whopping ₹1.31 crore. The bidder, Aakash Minda, took delivery of the special vehicle in New Delhi today. This isn't Minda's first win at a Mahindra auction as he had won the Thar 3-Door VIN 001 in a similar event back in 2020.

Auction proceeds to benefit Naandi Foundation

The auction, held between September 15 and 16, started at a reserve price of ₹25 lakh. Within a mere 24 hours, bids had already crossed the ₹1 crore mark. The event drew over 10,980 registrations, nearly double the registrations for the Thar 3-door model's auction. Both the money raised from this auction and a matching contribution from Mahindra will be donated to the Naandi Foundation, which works for the betterment of farmers and girls in India.

Thar Roxx: A blend of luxury and performance

The Thar Roxx, a five-door derivative of the three-door Thar, is meant for daily use with its larger dimensions and extra rear space. The first unit auctioned is a top-end AX7L Diesel Automatic 4x4 variant in Nebula Blue. It features a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system among others. It also carries an exclusive badge bearing Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra's signature.

Thar Roxx's powertrain and booking details

The Thar Roxx comes with both 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and 2.2-liter diesel engine options. The auctioned model is powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine that churns out 172hp and 370Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system with low range. Bookings for the new model started on October 3, garnering an impressive over 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour of opening order books.

Mahindra's CEO and auction winner share their thoughts

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said he was delighted with the overwhelming interest in the auction. He congratulated Minda on winning the first-ever Thar Roxx and noted that proceeds from this will go toward a meaningful cause. Minda, Executive Director - Minda Corporation Limited, said he was excited to deepen his connection to this iconic SUV legacy through this humanity-driven initiative.