The Full Throttle combines flat-tracker style with street functionality, boasting a black and bronze color scheme and a '62' plate, a nod to the first Scrambler of 1962.

The Icon Dark stands out with its matte black finish and adjustable seat height.

Both models are powered by an 803cc L-Twin engine and have a lighter bolt-on sub-frame for enhanced performance.

The Icon Dark starts at $9,995, while the Full Throttle is priced at $12,395.

Both bikes will go on sale in 2025

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, Icon Dark break cover

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:46 pm Oct 08, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Ducati has unveiled its two new Scrambler models for 2025: the Full Throttle and Icon Dark. The former, already a popular choice among enthusiasts, has been refreshed with a color palette reminiscent of racing hues from the 1970s. In contrast, the latter adopts a monochrome look with an all-black finish. Both motorcycles will be available for purchase in 2025.

Aesthetic upgrades

Full Throttle's design and features

The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle is a combination of flat-tracker style and street motorcycle functionality. It now features a black and bronze color option, with numbered plates on its sides displaying '62,' in honor of the first-ever Scrambler model released in 1962. While it retains its original mechanicals, Ducati has made the new version more appealing with a Termignoni exhaust and bi-directional quickshifter.

Monochrome makeover

Icon Dark's monochrome appeal and optional extras

The matte black finish of the Scrambler Icon Dark sets it apart, which has been applied on the fuel tank, the tank covers, mudguard, and headlight covers. While both the motorcycles get similar facilities, a bi-directional quickshifter is an optional extra for this model. The Icon Dark also gets an adjustable seat height option, which can be adjusted to either 810mm or 780mm.

Engine

Performance and weight reduction

Both the motorcycles are fueled by an 803cc L-Twin engine, that delivers a maximum power of 73hp at 8,250rpm and 65.2Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. They tip the scales at 176kg and have a standard seat height of 795mm. Ducati has managed to reduce the weight of the Scramblers by introducing a new bolt-on sub-frame, that is lighter than its predecessor, further enhancing their performance capabilities.

Information

Pricing and availability

In the US, the pricing for the Ducati Icon Dark starts at $9,995 (around ₹8.4 lakh) while the Full Throttle is priced at $12,395 (roughly ₹10.4 lakh). They should be up for grabs in India next year.